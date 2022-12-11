Left Menu

Gunman kills three women at Rome residents' meeting

The suspect was a local man who had been in a series of disputes with the residents' association, another witness told Rai News. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 17:22 IST
Gunman kills three women at Rome residents' meeting
Three women were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The reports said a 57-year-old man had been detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held. "He came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot," Italian news agency Ansa quoted a witness as saying.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, with at least one of them suffering serious injuries. The suspect was a local man who had been in a series of disputes with the residents' association, another witness told Rai News.

