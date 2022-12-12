Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary: I will see you again

Actor-reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill on Monday remembered Sidharth Shukla on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

In a brief post shared on Instagram, the former ''Bigg Boss 13'' contestant paid tribute to her rumoured partner who passed away last year in September.

''I will see you again,'' she captioned Shukla's photograph. She also shared a series of pictures of cakes as well as some throwback photos of the late actor on her Instagram Stories.

Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show ''Balika Vadhu'' and his Bollywood debut ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'', rose to countrywide prominence after winning ''Bigg Boss 13'' in 2020.

The actor died following a massive heart attack on September 2, 2020 at the age of 40.

