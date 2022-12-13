Elon Musk gets booed at Dave Chappelle's stand-up show following surprise appearance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently showed up unexpectedly at American comedian Dave Chappelle's stand-up performance in San Francisco. According to Variety, an American media company, on Sunday, Musk who acquired Twitter this year, was loudly booed by the crowd when Chappelle introduced him on stage.

"Ladies and gentlemen make some noise for the richest man in the world," said the comedian, according to a video clip shared by CNN, reported Variety. The billionaire then came out on stage at San Francisco's Chase Center arena. He was wearing a Twitter T-shirt. "It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," Chappelle quipped amid the chorus of boos and some cheers from the audience.

This was a reference to the mass layoffs that happened in Twitter after Musk took over its reigns following a USD 44 billion deal in October. He fired the senior management team and laid off half of Twitter's 7,500-member workforce, according to Variety. While Musk was on stage, Chappelle even prompted the tech mogul to yell out, "I'm rich, bitch!", a reference to a Rick James sketch from 'Chappelle's Show'.

Later, on Monday, Musk tweeted, "The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters." He also somehow calculated that only 10 per cent of the audience had booed him. "Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It's almost as if I've offended SF's unhinged leftists ... but nahhh," Musk wrote, as per Variety. (ANI)

