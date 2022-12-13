Left Menu

PM Modi to participate in inaugural function of birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions, it added.In his birth centenary, people from across the world are celebrating his life and work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:45 IST
PM Modi to participate in inaugural function of birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural function of birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, his office said.

It said Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a guide and guru who touched countless lives across India and the world. ''He was widely respected and admired as a great spiritual leader. His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions,'' it added.

In his birth centenary, people from across the world are celebrating his life and work. The yearlong worldwide celebrations will culminate in the 'Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav' that will be hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the worldwide headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

It will be a month-long celebrations which will take place from December 15 to January 15, 2023 in Ahmedabad, featuring daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought provoking pavilions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022