I am grateful for the association with Disney+ Hotstar and taking the world of Aar Ya Paar to the global audience, Sengupta said in a statement. I am grateful to Sidharth Sengupta and Disney+ Hotstar for giving me the opportunity to play Sarju on Hotstar Specials Aar Ya Paar, the actor said.The makers have also released the first trailer of the show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:54 IST
'Aar Ya Paar' series to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 30
Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that its new series ''Aar Ya Paar'' will start streaming on the platform from December 30.

The action-drama series is a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. It is created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP. Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha have directed the show. It features actors Aditya Rawal, Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat and Nakul Sehdev . The series follows the journey of Sarju (Rawal), a tribal man with a formidable talent in archery. He is fighting for the survival of his tribe against the modern world, its corrupt political and financial machinery, that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges to be a deadly mercenary assassin.

“Hotstar Specials' 'Aar Ya Paar' is a story that revolves around a unique collision brought about by human spirit and survival in a world of greed and power. The series has multiple character arcs, differentiated storytelling and brilliant actors to narrate the story. I am grateful for the association with Disney+ Hotstar and taking the world of 'Aar Ya Paar' to the global audience,'' Sengupta said in a statement. Rawal said he is grateful to have gotten the opportunity to play a layered character. “As a character, Sarju wants to protect his land and his people, and will go to any length to accomplish his goal. Different shades of the character emerge as he deals with one challenge after another. I am grateful to Sidharth Sengupta and Disney+ Hotstar for giving me the opportunity to play Sarju on Hotstar Specials’ Aar Ya Paar,'' the actor said.

The makers have also released the first trailer of the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

