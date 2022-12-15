Left Menu

Time to Relish Perfect Winter Wholesome Cuisines at Garam Dharam Dhaba, Murthal

Sarso ka Saag, Make ki roti, Palak Meethi roti are to name a few Punjabi foods through which one may pamper tastebuds and relish the winter cuisines with friends and family with a charming dining experience.

PTI | Haryana | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:29 IST
Garam Dharam Dhaba, Murthal Haryana / Delhi NCR / Chandigarh / Ludhiana / Punjab / Ghaziabad, December 15: Swan in Murthal, Garam Dharam Dhaba which is one of the well-known destinations for all the North Indian cuisine with authentic flavours has announced the perfect wholesome menu for this winter. Sarso ka Saag, Make ki roti, Palak/ Meethi roti are to name a few Punjabi foods through which one may pamper tastebuds and relish the winter cuisines with friends and family with a charming dining experience. Garam Dharam, Murthal in Haryana is an exotic restaurant with a spacious and impressive interior that was inaugurated by actor Dharmendra himself, alongside founder Umang Tewari. The place promises good food and amazing music, and of course graceful service. With the capacity to accommodate seating of 1200 people, Garam Dharam is surely the first of its kind in Murthal. This is a place to indulge in the freshest food with mouth-watering food delicacies for all age groups. Umang Tewari, Founder, Garam Dharam says, “Despite the sharp drop in temperature, there is something about winters up North that makes us want to wait for the season: warm quilts, cuddly woollens, misty mornings, bright afternoons, and bonfires. Palak, Sarso, Bathua, and Meethi are just a few of the many varieties of greens that contribute to our diet's need for antioxidants in the winter.” “Murthal is surrounded by farms. We get to source organic vegetables right from the fields and through our experienced chefs, we prepare and serve Healthy, Hygienic and Tasty hearty dinners and dishes made with luxurious ingredients that are oozing with flavour. We are happy to announce Punjabi Special Winters Cuisine and Invite everyone to come to visit Garam Dharam, to enjoy the freshest greens on your platter this winter.” He adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

