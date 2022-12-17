Left Menu

Bachchan’s `Angry Young Man’ image celebrated through an exhibition

The Angry Young Man of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan is being celebrated at the Kolkata International Film Festival being held here with an exhibition dedicated to his life and work.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:25 IST
Bachchan’s `Angry Young Man’ image celebrated through an exhibition
Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The `Angry Young Man' of Indian cinema – Amitabh Bachchan – is being celebrated at the Kolkata International Film Festival being held here with an exhibition dedicated to his life and work. One of the biggest draws in the exhibition has been a section dedicated to showing the rise of Bachchan showcasing his roles in movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975), Sholay (1975), Kala Pathar (1979) and Shakti (1982), which established him as the `Angry Young Man' of Bollywood.

Issues such as rising unemployment, price rise, crime, the resultant social turmoil and the protagonist's fight against the `system', were recurring themes of these movies made in the 1970s and 1980s which established the `Big B' as the reigning `Shahenshah of India's and Asia's movie world.

Exhibition curator and KIFF office-bearer Sudeshna Roy told PTI, ''Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had first broached the idea of doing something as a mark of tribute to Big B, and KIFF chairperson Raj Chakraborty and others decided to hold the exhibition.'' Bachchan, who turned 80 earlier this year, inaugurated the 28th edition of the film festival on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural, the legendary actor had said "Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content ... from mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man ... to the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalized jingoism, along with moral policing." The actor had also pointed out that even now "questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom" by Indian cinema.

KIFF is holding an exhibition on a living legend for the first time. Earlier, similar exhibitions were held on legends such as Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Chatterjee, Ingmar Bergman, and Akira Kurosawa.

The exhibition, which is being held at two venues in Gaganendra Pradarshansala and Nazrul Tirtha, will continue till December 22.

Other sections of the exhibition cover Bachchan's childhood, his stint in the corporate world as an executive at Bird & Company in Kolkata and his family's ties with that of Jawaharlal Nehru., his foray into politics in 1984, and ups and downs in his political career till 1987.

It also shows his return to the film industry and his success since then.

A section also shows Bachchan as a family man, with photographs of the couple in their youth and their two children.

Jaya Bachchan, who had co-starred with Big B in Abhimaan, inaugurated the exhibition on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022