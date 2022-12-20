3 of family found dead in house, suicide pact suspected

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two adult but unmarried children were found lying dead in an apartment here on Monday, police said.

It appeared to be a suicide pact, the police said. Investigations are on to find the exact reason for the deaths, they said.

According to the police, the deceased were Yashoda (70), her daughter Sumana (41) and son Naresh (36). The death came to light after the phone calls of Yashoda's relative went unanswered. Sensing something amiss, the relative rushed to the apartment, pressed the door bell. Yet, there was no answer. It was then the kin decided to call the police. Shortly after, the police arrived, broke into the house and saw the bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

