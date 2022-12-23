Jeff Garlin joins 'Never Have I Ever' season 4 cast

Veteran actor Jeff Garlin has boarded the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix's coming-of-age comedy ''Never Have I Ever''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Garlin will play the role of Len, described as ''a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.'' Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the comedy centres on the complicated life of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The final season will focus on Devi’s senior year in high school as she is really coming into her own.

''Never Have I Ever'' is produced by Universal Television, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. Fisher also serves as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Actors Poorna Jagannathan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ramona Young and Benjamin Norris round out the cast.

