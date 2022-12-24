Left Menu

Aamir Khan's biographical sports drama 'Dangal' turns 6

Actors Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's biographical sports drama film 'Dangal' turned 6 on Friday.

Dangal poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's biographical sports drama film 'Dangal' turned 6 on Friday. To mark this occasion, Fatima took to her Instagram account and shared a string of throwback pictures on her stories which she captioned, "Happy 6 years to Dangal."

She also shared a video of her training session and a picture with director Nitesh Tiwari and her co-actor Sanya Malhotra on her Instagram stories. Actor Sanya Malhotra shared a throwback picture on her stories and captioned it, " #6yearsofDangal. 6 wonderful years of doing what I love the most! Greatful. Kar dikhane ka muaka jab bhi kismet deti hai gin ke tyari ke din Tujhko mohlat deti hai. Maangti hai laagat mein tujhse Tujhse har boond paseena par munafa badle mein ye jaan le behad deti hai. Re bande ki mehnat ko kismat ka saadar pranaam hai pyare Dangal Dangal."

She also shared some pictures with director Nitesh Tiwari and her co-actors Fatima and Aparshakti Khurana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari 'Dangal' was released in the year 2016. Starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role the film was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

The film was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their father Mahaveer Singh Phogat. Meanwhile, Aamir was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Sanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic film 'Sam Bahadur', opposite Vicky Kaushal. Fatima will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' and in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

