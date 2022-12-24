Left Menu

'The Snowman' star Ronan Vibert passes away at 58

Veteran film and television actor Ronan Vibert, who is best known for his projects with some of the top directors and talent during his long career has passed away at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:04 IST
Ronan Vibert (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran film and television actor Ronan Vibert, who is best known for his projects with some of the top directors and talent during his long career has passed away at the age of 58 after a brief illness. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Vibert spent the majority of his life in London after growing up in South Wales and enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. He had moved to Florida in recent years.

His multiple blockbusters include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Dracula Untold with Luke Evans, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat's Meow, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, Tomb Raider 2 with Angelina Jolie, Tristan and Isolde with James Franco, and the Academy Award-winning The Pianist. As per a report by Deadline, notable TV credits include Rome for HBO, ITV's Poirot, two series of The Borgias for Showtime, the Emmy award-winning Hatfields and McCoys with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Lord Wellington in the BBC's Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Penny Dreadful, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, NCIS LA, and Phillip K Dick's Electric Dreams and Carnival Row on Amazon Prime. Vibert's survivors include his wife Jess Grand Vibert. (ANI)

