'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor Rajeeta Kochhar dies at 70

She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away on Friday morning at 10.26 am at the hospital due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest, Kampani told PTI.She added the actor had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was on a break since then.Kochhar is survived by her husband and daughter.According to Kampani, the last rites will be held tomorrow at 11.30 am at a crematorium in Chembur after her daughter arrives from the UK.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:00 IST
Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar, best known for her performance in TV shows “Hatim” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, has died following kidney failure and cardiac arrest at a hospital here, her niece Nupur Kampani said on Saturday. She was 70.

Kochhar was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on Tuesday after her sugar level shot up.

“We had admitted her to the hospital on Tuesday after her sugar (level) went up and her heartbeat was low. She was in the ICU. She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away on Friday morning at 10.26 am at the hospital due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest,” Kampani told PTI.

She added the actor had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was on a break since then.

Kochhar is survived by her husband and daughter.

According to Kampani, the last rites will be held tomorrow at 11.30 am at a crematorium in Chembur after her daughter arrives from the UK. A prayer meet will be organised on Monday.

