Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas. Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:25 IST
Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside
Brazilian football legend Pele. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year. "Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital.

Pele's son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand to Instagram on Saturday, with the caption "Father... my strength is yours."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022