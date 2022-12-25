Production on 'Letters to Mr Khanna' complete

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:41 IST
Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath have finished shooting for ''Letters to Mr Khanna''.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the upcoming film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade of “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” fame. The project marks the first Hindi feature film from Lionsgate India Studios. Kapoor, who was last seen in the family comedy ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'', shared a picture from the film's wrap party on Instagram Saturday.

''It's a wrap,'' she wrote.

Kaushal shared Kapoor's photo on his Instagram Stories and said working on the film was like a ''beautiful journey''.

''Man! I can feel this performance pressure just by looking at this picture... Wish it never ended! To LTMK that was made with all the love & faith (sic)'' the ''Shiddat'' actor wrote.

''All eyes on the prize. It's a wrap. Best people. Best times,'' said Srinath, best known for films such as “Vikram Vedha” and “Jersey”.

