Two brothers found dead under suspicious circumstances in UP's Meerut

The bodies of two brothers were found lying in their house in a suspicious condition on Sunday morning here, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said Meerpal (44) and his younger brother Vikas (26) were found dead in their house in the morning.

The SSP said there was no injury mark on the bodies.

Meerpal's wife had left him many years ago while Vikas got married in April this year.

Both the brothers are having a dispute with their wives, he said.

The SSP said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)