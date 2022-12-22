Aggretsuko Season 5 is likely to be out in Feb 2023, Retsuko’s return is confirmed

The Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko has run successfully for four seasons. Now it's time for Season 5. The creators earlier hinted that there would be Aggretsuko Season 5. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. It says, "Retsuko will return." We hope the animated series will return for new adventures.

Netflix has only released a premiere window of February. If we focus into Aggretsuko's past releases, it becomes evident that Netflix's and Fanworks' usually opt for mid-month releases.

Thus, Netflix is expected to drop Aggretsuko Season 5 on February 16 or 23. However, we don't have any official confirmation in support of it. The fifth season was first declared with an image following the credits of the final episode of Season 4: "Rendezvous". The image states that "Retsuko will return" with the number 5 faintly present behind the text, Aggretsuko Fandom noted.

In the upcoming Aggretsuko Season 5, fans should expect to see Retsuko being involved with the Japanese government and Haida leading a new life after being in previous season's spotlight.

Netflix Japan also released a synopsis highlighting Retsuko will be running for office in Japan's parliament whilst Haida is evicted from his apartment - which is owned by his parents - and is living in an Internet café where he meets Shikabane; a multi-talented artist gaining attention, as stated by Aggretsuko Fandom.

In October, Netflix launched a sneak peek to give fans a glimpse at its Aggretsuko Season 5 (which is going to be the final season). The official Aggretsuko Twitter shared four pictures to give fans hints of what is to come for the show's final outing.

The viewers can also see the characters being joined by new additions including an older Hyena character with Retsuko. Another new character in the final image features a mysterious person at a vending machine.

Aggretsuko Season 5 can show the viewers appearance of Haida's family and relatives. Following the storyline of the fourth season, Retsuko is expected to get back to the office with his monotonous work and the red panda will abandon her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life. Viewers want to see a beautiful relationship between Haida and Retsuko that is yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

Aggretsuko Season 5 is highly expected to be out in February 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

