New DC chief James Gunn shares clarification on rumours of 'Green Lantern' series being cancelled

American filmmaker James Gunn has shared a clarification about the fate of HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series which has been in development for years now. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, after a publication said that the show had been cancelled and would no longer proceed, the new co-head of DC Studios refuted the story and labelled it "false".

Greg Berlanti, the producer of 'Arrow', has been working on the Green Lantern series since 2019. It was reported that the show's focus had changed in October of this year. Guy Gardner and Alan Scott would have been the series' main characters, and Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine would have played those parts, respectively. However, the refocus would be on John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns, reported Deadline.

Back in 2019, along with 'Strange Adventures', 'Green Lantern' was confirmed to be in development. The DC properties will be made just for the streaming service, according to Berlanti, and would be "unlike anything seen on television." At the time, Berlanti said, "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet."

It was revealed in August that 'Stranger Adventures' would not be moving forward at the streamer. HBO Max and DC have undergone numerous changes in 2022 as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger proceeds and the new co-presidents of DC Studios, Gunn and Peter Safran, lay forth a new era for the DC Universe, as per Deadline. (ANI)

