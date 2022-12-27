Left Menu

New DC chief James Gunn shares clarification on rumours of 'Green Lantern' series being cancelled

James Gunn has shared a clarification about the fate of HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series which has been in development for years now.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:17 IST
New DC chief James Gunn shares clarification on rumours of 'Green Lantern' series being cancelled
Green Lantern (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American filmmaker James Gunn has shared a clarification about the fate of HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series which has been in development for years now. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, after a publication said that the show had been cancelled and would no longer proceed, the new co-head of DC Studios refuted the story and labelled it "false".

Greg Berlanti, the producer of 'Arrow', has been working on the Green Lantern series since 2019. It was reported that the show's focus had changed in October of this year. Guy Gardner and Alan Scott would have been the series' main characters, and Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine would have played those parts, respectively. However, the refocus would be on John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns, reported Deadline.

Back in 2019, along with 'Strange Adventures', 'Green Lantern' was confirmed to be in development. The DC properties will be made just for the streaming service, according to Berlanti, and would be "unlike anything seen on television." At the time, Berlanti said, "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet."

It was revealed in August that 'Stranger Adventures' would not be moving forward at the streamer. HBO Max and DC have undergone numerous changes in 2022 as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger proceeds and the new co-presidents of DC Studios, Gunn and Peter Safran, lay forth a new era for the DC Universe, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022