Left Menu

SonyLIV's anthology series 'Story of Things' to debut on Jan 6

SonyLIVs upcoming Tamil anthology series Story of Things will premiere on January 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.George K Antoney has created, written and directed the five episode series, which explores human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal, a press release stated.Produced by Chutzpah Films, the show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand.Antoney said as a storyteller, he has always been intrigued and fascinated by fantasy ideas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:50 IST
SonyLIV's anthology series 'Story of Things' to debut on Jan 6
  • Country:
  • India

SonyLIV's upcoming Tamil anthology series ''Story of Things'' will premiere on January 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

George K Antoney has created, written and directed the five episode series, which explores human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal, a press release stated.

Produced by Chutzpah Films, the show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand.

Antoney said as a storyteller, he has always been intrigued and fascinated by fantasy ideas. '''Story of Things' is such an idea that I have been toying with for some time. I have personally noticed that we humans have special relationships and equations with the things that we own or the things that surround us and I felt the need to tell such human stories using these things as a metaphor,'' the filmmaker said.

''Story of Things'' is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022