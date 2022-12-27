Left Menu

James Gunn calls out fake report about 'Green Lantern' series cancellation

James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, has dismissed a report that the production banner has axed the upcoming Green Lantern series.In a tweet, the publication had suggested that the series, originally announced for premiere on the HBO Max streaming service, had been scrapped.Gunn, known directing the blockbuster DC film The Suicide Squad, commented on the tweet and called it fake.

27-12-2022
Green Lantern (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, has dismissed a report that the production banner has axed the upcoming ''Green Lantern'' series.

In a tweet, the publication had suggested that the series, originally announced for premiere on the HBO Max streaming service, had been scrapped.

Gunn, known directing the blockbuster DC film ''The Suicide Squad'', commented on the tweet and called it ''fake''. The publication later deleted the tweet. The ''Green Lantern'' series has been in development since 2019 with ''Arrow'' producer Greg Berlanti behind the project.

In October this year, it was reported that the focus of the show had shifted from characters Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, to be played by Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine.

However, the refocus would be on John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns.

Warner Bros hired ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' director Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios to revamp the Zack Snyder-created superhero universe. Since then, Henry Cavill has announced that he will not return as Superman in future DC films and Patty Jenkins-Gal Gadot's ''Wonder Woman 3'' also not moving forward.

