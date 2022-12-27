BabyChakra along with The Moms Co. launches the second edition of the ChangeMakers list 2022

The BabyChakraXTheMomsCo #ChangeMakers list 2022 celebrates 12 Pathbreaking Mothers who are shattering barriers and making a difference Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: The BabyChakra & The Moms Co. ChangeMakers list 2022 celebrates twelve inspiring and influential Indian women who are not only super moms and super achievers, but are also an unstoppable force in their field. These #ChangeMakers are transforming, remaking, and changing the narrative of the Indian entrepreneurial & business landscape. This year, the list is being launched in collaboration with The Moms Co: a brand that partners with every mom in every stage of her life. Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is India’s most trusted parenting platform & award-winning Baby DTC brand with the philosophy of promoting Joyful Parenting & Care by being India’s 1st Artificial Fragrance and Phenoxyethanol free Babycare brand. The Moms Co., founded by Malika Sadani is India’s largest mom & baby DTC brand. The brand understands the changing needs of a mother & supports them through every change in life, strengthening its philosophy- For Every Mom, Through Every Change. The BabyChakra X The Moms Co. Change Maker is someone who moves out of their comfort zone to translate their intentions into action. They are strong leaders who don’t give up easily and keep trying until they succeed in bringing about a positive change in their own lives and the lives of others in society. These multitasking moms set a great example for their children as well as other young women. That’s what makes them the twelve most trailblazing women in India. This is exactly what the BabyChakra X The Moms Co. ChangeMakers 2022 are all about. “We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the BabyChakra X The Moms Co. ChangeMakers List 2022, the only annual list globally that celebrates mothers who have defied the norm. This is list is an initiative that resonates deeply with The Good Glamm Group philosophy, These change makers have proved with their “Go, get it!' attitude that there is nothing that can stop one from achieving what they want. This phenomenal list celebrates mothers who have become an inspiration for millions of other mothers. Which is why they’ve made a place for themselves in the BabyChakra X The Moms Co. ChangeMakers List 2022. It's a privilege to celebrate these women and their courage and determination. - says Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO, BabyChakra, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group Speaking on behalf of The Moms Co., Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group added, “We are really excited to join hands with BabyChakra in the second edition of the #ChangeMakers List 2022. This list encapsulates the true essence of women who are powerful, multi-taskers and are breaking barriers and stereotypes on a daily basis. In a world where questions are still directed at women about work-life balance and managing ambition with motherhood; this is our way of sharing their stories and voice. This initiative is very close to the ethos of The Moms Co. and look forward to take this initiative to greater heights in the coming years.” The BabyChakra Change Makers List 2022 features Masoom Minawala Mehta, Global Influencer; Meeta Sharma Gupta, Founder, Shumee; Chaitra Chidanand, Founder, SALT; Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder, Cloud Tailor, Faye D’Souza, TV Anchor & Journalist; Anupriya Kapur, Influencer; Dia Mirza Rekhi, Actor, Eco Investor, Goodwill Ambassador United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Alia Bhatt, Actor & Founder, Ed-a-Mamma; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC & Author; Neha Dhupia, Actor and TV show host; Aarti Gill, Co-founder and CEO, OZiva; and Sonali Bendre Behl, Actor & Author. BabyChakra and The Moms Co. salutes these women for their determination and being an inspiration to others. With a mission to celebrate the achievements of these power moms and share their stories to inspire our young generation, BabyChakra & The Moms Co. finalized these twelve incredible women for the ChangeMakers 2022 list. We celebrate their spirit to overcome all challenges and their commitment to help others as well as carve a niche for themselves. Link - https://www.babychakra.com/change-makers-2022