"A gifted, disciplined actor..." Abhishek Kapoor recalls working with Tunisha Sharma in 'Fitoor'
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who worked with Tunisha Sharma in Fitoor, penned a heartfelt, emotional tribute to the 20-year-old.
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Abhishek worked with Tunisha in 'Fitoor, which was released in 2016. Tunisha played the younger version of Katrina Kaif in the film.
Mourning the death of the young girl, Abhishek tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of #tunishasharma." He described Tunisha as a "gifted and disciplined actor."
"I worked with her on #fitoor she was a young 13 yr old, a gifted & a disciplined actor. someone with a bright future and so much to give as an artist..this is so heartbreaking. May her family find peace. Hari Om," he added. After learning about the unfortunate news, Tunisha's co-star Sayantani Ghosh, too penned an emotional note, writing " 'Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.' Whatver little time I gotto spend with you (though i wish it was more)You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there,spreading joy with your effervescent energy .This is so hard to believe .. still can't process what just happened ..everything seems so fragile. In a moment everything changes."
Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. (ANI)
