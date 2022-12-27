Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 release date & every detail of the new arc

The Japanese manga series Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Chapter 89 is the upcoming installment and fans are clamoring for the plotline of the newly started arc.

Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 will release on January 19, 2023, at midnight JST.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88, titled "The Birth of the Superheroes" begins with a new arc that sees Goku, Whis, Beerus, and the Oracle Fish all enjoying a meal together on Beerus' planet. Vegeta is also present in the new arc, however, he is far from the group. After the death of Gas and the loss of Black Frieza in the previous arc, Goku and Vegeta are now aware of their powers. Black Frieza can return anytime so Goku and Vegeta continue their training to defeat him.

The chapter also features, Trunks and Goten in the outfit of the superheroes, Mai wearing a school student's outfit, and Krillin in his police outfit. The new arc also shows Dr. Hedo and various other characters.

Goten and Trunks introduce themselves as clean heroes and discuss their motives. In the upcoming chapters, fans will see Trunks will be called Saiyaman X-1 while Goten named Saiyaman X-2. They pose as the superhero and announce "here to tidy up."

The next shows the jewelry district in Mosquito Town, West Capital. Some of the thieves arrive in the town with their loot dragging, and suddenly Trunks and Goten arrive and stop them. The heroes grasp the gun of the thieves and break it. To put the city clean, Trunks and Goten have a quick fight with the thieves and destroy their arms and garbage. The heroes thump up and give a pose saying "cleanup: complete." Here's the full summary of Dragon ball Super Chapter 88, which was tweeted by the Twitter user @DbsHype.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 are yet to be out. We will update you as soon as we get something new.

The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

