Black Clover Chapter 347 predictions, release date, time & where to read

Black Clover Chapter 346 is finally out after a long hiatus. The manga is currently covering the manga's final arc. The chapter continues with an exciting battle of the Ryuzen Seven against Sister Lily's forces. While Astha is absent in the battle but it seems fans will find him soon in the upcoming chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 347 is the upcoming issue to be released on January 8, 2023. The spoilers for the chapter are yet to be out. It comes out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. The raw scan of Black Clover manga chapter 347 will be out by January 2, 2022. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on the official platforms.

Many story angles could be brought into the storyline of Black Clover Chapter 347. The upcoming chapter will mainly focus on the fight between Ryuzen and the Paladins. After witnessing the Ryuzen Seven in all their brilliance, fans can see the powers of Paladins too.

In Black Clover Chapter 347, fans can also see Kezokaku or Ichika may be challenged against Paladin Sister Lily, whereas the other 3 Ryuzen Seven members – Daizaemin, Komari, and Jozo – could fight the other two Paladins. Currently, Asta is practicing. We can see him at the end of Chapter 347 or in the next chapters.

According to TSG, Jozo's strike referred to the Hindu Demi-Deity in Black Clover Chapter 347. Imari's strike relates to the rain Hindu God Indra, and finally, Inuka's use of her black magic, which has no connection to any deity but an invention.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 347 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (January 8)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (January 8)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (January 8)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (January 8)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, January 8)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (January 8)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (January 8)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (January 9)

