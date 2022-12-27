Left Menu

Except for strangulation mark on neck, no other mark was found on body: Doctor on Tunisha's demise

After the cremation of Tunisha Sharma, a doctor from F&B Hospital gave details about the moment on December 24 when the late actor was brought to the hospital by her colleagues.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:31 IST
Except for strangulation mark on neck, no other mark was found on body: Doctor on Tunisha's demise
Tunisha Sharma, Dr Surendra Pal, F&B Hospital (Image Source: Instagram, ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the cremation of Tunisha Sharma, a doctor from F&B Hospital gave details about the moment on December 24 when the late actor was brought to the hospital by her colleagues. Speaking to ANI, Surendra Pal, the doctor at the hospital, said Tunisha was dead when they examined her.

"Her body was brought by colleagues. She was declared dead at 4.20 pm. Body was taken for post-mortem at around 9pm. ECG confirmed death," Pal said. He also said, "Except for a deep strangulation mark on neck, no other mark was found on her body."

Earlier in the day, fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang others attended Tunisha's funeral. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022