Left Menu

American writer Cat Marnell celebrates 1 month of sobriety

American author Cat Marnell announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning that she's been "clean and sober" for 30 days as of December 28.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:04 IST
American writer Cat Marnell celebrates 1 month of sobriety
Cat Marnell (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American writer Cat Marnell is celebrating a milestone in her sobriety journey! According to Page Six, the writer took to Twitter to announce that she has now been "clean and sober" for 30 days and also further told the publication that she's currently obsessed with her recovery journey.

"I've always known I would get sober," she told Page Six. "New York City is the best place in the entire world to get clean. I'm obsessed with my program. ... One day at a time!"

She also said that she also attended three meetings on Christmas day to keep up with her sobriety. In July 2020, Cat told Page Six that she had been off Adderall for two years, but she now claims that she ultimately relapsed despite the fact that being free of the focus-inducing drug "drastically" improved her life.

"I also did take Adderall to stay up to go to clubs in Mykonos over this past summer and was really alarmed," she said. "I had sworn I'd never ever do it again, so that was a big wake-up call for me."

She told Page Six that now she surrounds herself with a close-knit group of sober pals instead of her "comfort zone" of "drug addicts at night" in the East Village and SoHo. "In recovery, you still get to do that every night, but no one is on anything," she added.

"I have tons of sober friends." Cat has, on earlier occasions, opened up about her drug addiction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022