Marvel Studios to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

A documentary on comic book legend Stan Lee is set to arrive on Disney+ next year, Marvel Studios has announced.

The company revealed the news on Wednesday on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday. Billed as an ''original documentary'', the project is simply titled ''Stan Lee''.

Marvel Studios shared the update on its official Twitter page along with a teaser montage of several of Lee's cameos in the films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

''100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus,'' the studio said in the tweet.

Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in 2018 at the age of 95.

The comic book writer started working at Timely Comics, Marvel's predecessor, in 1939. In the 1960s, he became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics before being named publisher in 1972. Lee eventually became the face of the company and an inspiration to comic book lovers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios and Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, signed a 20-year agreement to license the name and likeness of Lee. The deal will allow the studio to use Lee's name and likeness in future feature films and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various ''experiences'' and merchandising.

