South Korea Exposes Massive Online Scam and Brings Suspects to Justice

South Korea has repatriated 73 individuals suspected of operating an elaborate online scam from Cambodia. The fraudulent operations reportedly swindled hundreds of people, totaling nearly $33 million.

The suspects arrived at Incheon International Airport following a joint investigation between South Korean and Cambodian authorities. The investigation revealed that seven scam centers defrauded 869 South Koreans.

Among the accused are a couple who allegedly extorted 12 billion won using deepfake technology and underwent plastic surgery to evade capture. This development follows the return of 64 individuals linked to similar scams and the murder of a South Korean student in Cambodia.