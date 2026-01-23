Left Menu

South Korea Exposes Massive Online Scam and Brings Suspects to Justice

South Korea has repatriated 73 suspects involved in a $33 million online scam based in Cambodia. The joint investigation identified seven scam centers defrauding 869 South Koreans. A couple allegedly used deepfake technology, extorting 12 billion won. Previously, 64 suspects were returned in connection to related offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-01-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 06:59 IST
South Korea Exposes Massive Online Scam and Brings Suspects to Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has repatriated 73 individuals suspected of operating an elaborate online scam from Cambodia. The fraudulent operations reportedly swindled hundreds of people, totaling nearly $33 million.

The suspects arrived at Incheon International Airport following a joint investigation between South Korean and Cambodian authorities. The investigation revealed that seven scam centers defrauded 869 South Koreans.

Among the accused are a couple who allegedly extorted 12 billion won using deepfake technology and underwent plastic surgery to evade capture. This development follows the return of 64 individuals linked to similar scams and the murder of a South Korean student in Cambodia.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

 Global
2
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
3
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
4
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026