High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin's Late-Night Talks with U.S. Envoys

Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide in the Kremlin, announced that President Vladimir Putin engaged in productive discussions with U.S. envoys. The initial talks are set to be expanded with security discussions in Abu Dhabi, involving representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 07:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, President Vladimir Putin engaged in late-night talks with U.S. envoys, as announced by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. This high-level interaction is poised to pave the way for further security discussions.

Scheduled to occur later on Friday, these follow-up security talks in Abu Dhabi will see the participation of officials from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. This trilateral meeting signifies a critical step in addressing ongoing tensions and fostering international cooperation.

This initiative underscores the importance of diplomacy in international relations as world powers converge to discuss and negotiate crucial security issues affecting global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

