Badshah Makes Mumbai Go 'PAAGAL' with his India Tour opening show

Superstar Badshah drove Mumbai 'Paagal' this Christmas eve with the opening show of his very first India Tour. A bold step towards celebrating the ultimate craziness, The Paagal Tour, organised by Bollyboom with TM Ventures, is Badshah's initiative to party with all the #Paagals out there. An ultimate blend of craziness, music, and energy accompanied by a showstopping performance, the crowd went berserk when the rapper started performing his chart-topping hits, making every second of the gig an unforgettable 'experience'. The tour is set to go to 7 more cities with the next show in Ahmedabad on the 21st of January, followed by Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru and Guwahati. 'Paagal' enough to dream bigger than the highest point, break the stereotype and transcend beyond the normal standards set by the industry, Badshah's vision was showcased through his performance at The Paagal Tour. Although the Bollywood enthusiasts of Mumbai had to pay a fairly high price, going up to 6 lakhs for a ticket, NSCI Dome saw a packed crowd of 'Paagals' ready to get lost in the 'paagalpan' of music. The Paagal Tour is Badshah's way of motivating the younger generations everywhere to chase their dreams and never stop getting inspired, just like how he embarked on a journey to become a Rapper, transgressing the boundaries set by his education.

Badshah took it to Instagram on Dec 25 and expressed his overwhelming emotion, stating - ''All I can say is I LOVE YOU. Last night was not a movie, it was a dream. I want to thank everyone who brought this dream to life. Every musician, every dancer, every technician and all the manpower that it took to build the stage. AND ALL OF Y'ALL who were there last night and danced and sang your hearts out. SEE YOU SOON AND STAY SAFE.'' Aakashraj Kusum Ambre – Head of Marketing & Growth, TM Ventures, said, ''We are very pleased to inform that Badshah is coming up with his maiden India concert 'The Paagal Tour' with a mindset to provide unadulterated entertainment with a punch of 'Paagalpan' to the audience. The objective of this tour is to make a strong statement that however insane or big your dream is, you can make it true. You just have to be 'Paagal' enough for your dreams and work towards it. TM Ventures sees entertainment as a unifying force in the world and thus offers 'The Paagal Tour' across India that will leave a lasting impression in people's hearts and minds.'' Come and join the craziest event happening in the cities as every changing rhythm and beat will drive one'Paagal'.

About Bollyboom A blend of Bollywood and EDM music, remixing elevated to the next level by combining your go to Bollywood songs with your favourite EDM tracks to produce the utmost of musical pleasure. But that's not all. It will provide you with an unforgettable live music experience. Bollyboom is certain to produce an environment that can only be acclaimed as electric, using the modern tech and production. An experience that will not be forgotten for years, and music that will vibrate through body and spirit for a lifetime.

About TM Ventures TM Ventures is a close-knit family of businesses that has earned its reputation as a trusted marketplace for popular entertainment and talent in India. Its transparent and authentic approach has helped create and sustain lasting bonds between talent and clientele. TM Ventures sees entertainment as a unifying force in the world and thus offers 360-degree solutions across the entertainment industry that leave deep impressions in people's hearts and minds.

