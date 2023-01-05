'Bholaa' wraps filming, movie to release on March 30

Makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ''Bholaa'' on Thursday announced the film has finished shooting and is currently in post-production. ''Bholaa'' is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as ''U, Me aur Hum'' (2008), ''Shivaay'' (2016), and ''Runway 34'' (2022).

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. ''Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres,'' T-Series posted on its official Instagram page.

''Bholaa'' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Kaithi”, which written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

