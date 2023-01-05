Left Menu

'Bholaa' wraps filming, movie to release on March 30

Makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa on Thursday announced the film has finished shooting and is currently in post-production. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres, T-Series posted on its official Instagram page.Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:02 IST
'Bholaa' wraps filming, movie to release on March 30
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ''Bholaa'' on Thursday announced the film has finished shooting and is currently in post-production. ''Bholaa'' is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as ''U, Me aur Hum'' (2008), ''Shivaay'' (2016), and ''Runway 34'' (2022).

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. ''Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres,'' T-Series posted on its official Instagram page.

''Bholaa'' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Kaithi”, which written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023