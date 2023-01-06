Left Menu

'Harlem' season 2 to premier on Prime Video on Feb 3

'Harlem' season 2 to premier on Prime Video on Feb 3
Prime Video has set February 3 premiere for the highly anticipated second season of ''Harlem'' and has released the first trailer of the upcoming installment.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the streamer said in a press note.

The show hails from writer Tracy Oliver, who also serves as creator and executive producer.

In the second season, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie's (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Paper Kite's Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts' Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes.

