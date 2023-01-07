Left Menu

31st Mumbai Sanskriti festival to create awareness about city's cultural heritage

The 31st edition of Mumbai Sanskriti festival will feature Indian classical music stalwarts including vocalist Shubha Mudgal and santoor player Rahul Sharma with an aim to create awareness about the citys cultural heritage.The classical music festival, organised by the Indian Heritage Society, will be held at Mumbais iconic Town Hall Asiatic Library on January 14-15.The first day of the festival will see performance by santoor maestro Sharma with Pt Bhawani Shankar on pakhawaj and Pt Mukundraj Deo on tabla.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 15:58 IST
31st Mumbai Sanskriti festival to create awareness about city's cultural heritage
  • Country:
  • India

The 31st edition of Mumbai Sanskriti festival will feature Indian classical music stalwarts including vocalist Shubha Mudgal and santoor player Rahul Sharma with an aim to create awareness about the city's cultural heritage.

The classical music festival, organised by the Indian Heritage Society, will be held at Mumbai's iconic Town Hall (Asiatic Library) on January 14-15.

The first day of the festival will see performance by santoor maestro Sharma with Pt Bhawani Shankar on pakhawaj and Pt Mukundraj Deo on tabla. ''Music reaches the soul and the heart and beyond barriers. It has a metaphysical appeal. It gives me immense pleasure to perform at the festival and for IHS for such a cause, at an exemplary sight as the Town Hall. This performance will be special for me as IHS will pay tribute to my father and guru Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. This will not only reach the ears of the audience but touch their hearts,'' Sharma said. On the second day, Mudgal will perform with tabla player Pt Aneesh Pradhan and harmonium player Pt Sudhir Nayak. ''Festivals such as IHS’s Mumbai Sanskriti create awareness among people about their culture and heritage. The effort that IHS is taking is highly appreciated, and I feel privileged to be a part of the festival this year. I sincerely hope that people are inspired and become aware about the rich cultural past and pass it on to future generations,'' Mudgal said.

The festival has returned to its physical form after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A digital music festival was organised last year from inside the prestigious Convocation Hall of Mumbai University last year with flute maestro Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia performing some soulful renditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023