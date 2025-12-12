Political Stage or Genuine Governance? Congress Slams Rajasthan CM Sharma Over Two-Year Report

The Rajasthan Congress launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration, accusing it of political theatrics over transparency. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra claimed the BJP-led government failed to deliver on promises, opting instead to champion directives from Delhi without addressing constituents' concerns.

Dotasra highlighted severe shortcomings in key sectors, such as health, education, and agriculture. He pointed to reductions in health insurance, defunct government hospitals, and lack of support for farmers. The Congress leader condemned the government's neglect of educational infrastructure and alleged corruption within the education department.

On law enforcement, the Congress accused the state of rising criminal activity and administrative negligence. Dotasra urged Chief Minister Sharma to take accountability and challenged him to an open debate on government performance, asserting that such a forum would expose the administration's deficiencies compared to prior Congress initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)