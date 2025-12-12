Left Menu

Rajasthan's Innovation Surge: Bhajanlal Sharma's Vision for a Global Tech Hub

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized Rajasthan's bold steps towards being a global leader in technology and innovation during the 'Innovation Day Startup Conclave'. Under the iStart initiative, over 7,200 startups have generated over Rs 1,000 crore in investments, contributing to significant job creation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST
innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the pivotal role of innovation as a catalyst for economic and social change. Speaking at the 'Innovation Day Startup Conclave', he highlighted the state's ambition to become a global leader in technology and innovation.

The event, marking two years of the current state government, celebrated Rajasthan's technological progress and digital transformation. With over 7,200 startups under the iStart initiative, more than Rs 1,000 crore in investments have been attracted, resulting in over 42,500 jobs.

Sharma announced the upcoming Rajasthan DigiFest 2026, supported by a Rs 15 crore allocation, expecting to draw massive participation. He revealed the state's remarkable progress with significant investment MoUs and initiatives to achieve a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

