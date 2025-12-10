Left Menu

The Captivating Influence of Rohit Sharma: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Perspective

Yashasvi Jaiswal shares insights into Rohit Sharma's unique leadership style, expressing how Sharma's indulgent admonishments motivate young players. Despite Jaiswal's dreams of future captaincy and T20 World Cup participation, he remains focused on learning from seasoned teammates like Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Updated: 10-12-2025 21:06 IST
On Wednesday, flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal described how Rohit Sharma's unique leadership style has left a mark on him and other budding cricketers. Sharma, the former Indian Test captain, is known for his indulgent yet humorous remarks on fielding blunders, a characteristic young players have come to appreciate.

In a revealing conversation during the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' conclave, Jaiswal explained that Rohit's occasional reprimands, which are laced with love and indulgence, have a comforting effect. When absent, players feel uneasy, worrying about their performance and his silence towards them.

While reflecting on his maiden ODI century, Jaiswal credited Virat Kohli and Sharma for their inspiring on-field guidance and shared experiences, which tremendously benefited his growth. Though aspiring to join the T20 World Cup squad and potentially captain India, Jaiswal remains focused on improving his game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

