Jitesh Sharma: India's Specialist Finisher for T20 World Cup

The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson in the recent T20 match against South Africa has offered clarity on India's strategy ahead of the World Cup. Sharma, recognized for his lower-order finishing skills, is being positioned as a crucial component of India's campaign on home turf.

The team management's decision has sidelined Samson, not due to his performance, but because of Shubman Gill's return in the team. Former wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta supports this move, citing the importance of having a specialist in such crucial roles.

Additionally, the selection dilemma between Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav highlights India's depth, although it presents challenges in balancing the team. With nine matches remaining before the World Cup, stability seems to be the current focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)