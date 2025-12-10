Jitesh Sharma: India's Specialist Finisher for T20 World Cup
The selection of Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson for the T20 series against South Africa reflects India's strategy for the World Cup. The preference for Jitesh as a lower-order finisher hints at his role in the upcoming tournament, with team management favoring specialists. Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav face competition for spots.
The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson in the recent T20 match against South Africa has offered clarity on India's strategy ahead of the World Cup. Sharma, recognized for his lower-order finishing skills, is being positioned as a crucial component of India's campaign on home turf.
The team management's decision has sidelined Samson, not due to his performance, but because of Shubman Gill's return in the team. Former wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta supports this move, citing the importance of having a specialist in such crucial roles.
Additionally, the selection dilemma between Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav highlights India's depth, although it presents challenges in balancing the team. With nine matches remaining before the World Cup, stability seems to be the current focus.
