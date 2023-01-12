Left Menu

Rash driver jailed for killing Sikh woman in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man has been jailed for six years in the UK for killing a Sikh woman in a crash caused by overspeeding on his part in a bid to impress his cousins, according to the media reports.

Hashim Aziz was jailed for six years by Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for killing 32-year-old Baljinder Kaur Moore in November last year, the BBC reported.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.

Aziz, of Highgate Drive, Walsall, initially tried to blame Moore for the incident during a police interview but later admitted to causing death by reckless driving.

Moore, a mother to a five-month-old boy, was driving a short distance to pick up her husband from his brother's home.

The convict, driving Audi A3 over three times the speed limit to impress his cousins, struck her when she was attempting to turn right at a junction.

Moore, disentangled by firefighters from the wreckage, died at the spot.

Forensic investigators estimated Aziz's speed at the time of the impact was 62mph (99.7km/h), the BBC reported.

If he had stuck to the speed limit Moore would have had time to complete the turn safely, police was quoted as saying.

Aziz pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

