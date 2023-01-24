Left Menu

Colour Yellow Production, Chalchitra Mandalee announce sequel to Marathi hit 'Jhimma'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rais Colour Yellow Productions and Chalchitra Mandalee on Tuesday announced Jhimma 2, a sequel to one of the highest grossers of 2021 in Marathi.Directed by Hemant Dhome, Jhimma revolved around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds coming together and celebrating life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:16 IST
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Chalchitra Mandalee on Tuesday announced ''Jhimma 2'', a sequel to one of the highest grossers of 2021 in Marathi.

Directed by Hemant Dhome, ''Jhimma'' revolved around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds coming together and celebrating life. Dhome will return to direct the sequel written by Irawati Karnik, produced by Rai and Kshitee Jog. The film will be co-produced by Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi and Ajinkya Dhamal.

"We are so happy to do another film in the Marathi cinema. The first part was a huge success & even one of the top grossers of 2021. The film has a strong message which resonated well with the viewers & that's why we decided to back Chalchitra Mandalee in bringing Jhimma 2 for you. I'm very happy to join hands with Hemant & Kshitee,'' Rai said in a statement. Dhome said the second part of ''Jhimma'' will be ''better & bigger''. "Jhimma wasn't just a film but a passion project. The way it was received by the audience was so heartwarming. The second part is going to be better & bigger for sure. With personalities like Aanand L Rai in the team, we are sure to give another promising project,'' he said. Colour Yellow Production and Chalchitra Mandalee also shared the announcement teaser of ''Jhimma 2'' on Twitter. Rai's first production venture in Marathi is ''Aatmapamphlet''. The feature will be screened at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival in the 'Generation 14 Plus' competition category.

