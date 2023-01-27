Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai.
The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Fernandez
- Delhi
- Sukesh Chandrasekhar
- Bollywood
- Jacqueline Fernandez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fog, low visibitlity delay several trains in Delhi
Delhi govt asks AAP to deposit Rs 163.62 cr within 10 days for political ads; says properties will be sealed if timeline not kept
Stop misusing officials to target Delhi CM and allow us to work: Manish Sisodia to BJP.
BJP misusing Delhi officers to target city govt, ministers: Manish Sisodia on recovery notice of Rs 163 crore to AAP.
Delhi: Missing woman's body found from crematorium, 3 held for murder: Police