Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai.

The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

