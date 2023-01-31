Left Menu

Virat, Anushka take spiritual break in Rishikesh ahead of Test series against Australia, see pics

Ahead of India's Test series against Australia, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:17 IST
Virat, Anushka take spiritual break in Rishikesh ahead of Test series against Australia, see pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of India's Test series against Australia, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram.

Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram. It is reported that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious ritual at the ashram and then organise a bhandara.

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan. Regarding the matches, Australia is set to tour India in the coming few days for a four-game Test series. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June.

The series will begin on 9th February in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023