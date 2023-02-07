Amarrass Nights to return with musical evening on February 11

Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will be returning with its second chapter of 2023 on February 11. The musical event will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here, the organisers said in a release here.

The performing artists at the event are Jumme Khan and Group from Rajasthan; The Tapi Project led by Swati Minaxi from Gujarat; and qawwals from Uttarakhand - Rehmat-e-Nusrat.

Jumme Khan will be accompanied by his band of musicians featuring the harmonium, chimta, dholak, and the single-stringed bhapang. Khan is known for his sharp observations on subjects ranging from dowry to the industrial revolution in his poetry.

Rehmat-e-Nusrat is known for bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tradition of qawwali music. The group presents Qawwalis by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufiyana kalaams by the great poets Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah, ghazals, Kabir Bhajans, and original compositions. It was formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta.

Mixing funk and folk on a hypnotic contemporary tribal groove, The Tapi Project presents a contemporary take on music from Gujarat, and beyond. Their music is woven into a fabric of poetries centred around powerful vocals. Amarrass Nights is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

The tickets for the event are available online at https://www.amarrass.com/events.

Over the past decade, Amarrass has produced over 40 world-class events in Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and beyond with concerts by Barmer Boys, Charanjit Singh, Lakha Khan and late Sakar Khan, Gabacho Maroconnection, Madou Sidiki Diabate, Bagga Khan, Askari Naqvi, Jumme Khan and many more.

