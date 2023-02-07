Kunal Kemmu celebrates 3 years of 'Malang'

As 'Malang' clocked three years, actor Kunal Kemmu took a stroll down memory lane and shared stills from the film. Marking the special occasion, Kunal took to his Instagram story and re-shared a post featuring his character from the movie.

The action-filled trailer is a journey of two love-birds Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani who travel to places. Kunal Khemu played a role of a cop, Michael Rodriguez in the film.

'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films and Northern Lights Entertainment. The film features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film was released on February 7.

In 2020, Mohit Suri confirmed a sequel of the romantic-action flick 'Malang' in-process and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media.The 39-year-old director shared a picture of the script (in making) on Twitter. The picture had wordings of "Malang - Unleash The Madness 2" in black, bold letters.Alongside the picture, the filmmaker tweeted: "To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2"

Prior to that it was noted that the ensemble cast of 'Malang' including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in 'Go Goa Gone'. Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and Vir Das's film 'Go Goa Gone' was released in 2013. The storyline of the film is based on three friends who go to an island to party and try to save their lives from zombies. The release date is still awaited.

He is all set to mark his big directorial debut with Excel Entertainment's upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)