The Umbrella Academy Season 4: What to expect from plotline as filming begins

The Umbrella Academy's upcoming fourth and final season has left fans eagerly anticipating its release. The popular superhero series, based on a comic book, has generated significant demand since the end of its third season, with viewers curious about how the remaining cliffhangers will be resolved. Fortunately, there is good news, as The Umbrella Academy Season 4 begins filming on February 6, 2023.

In a recent Twitter post, Netflix confirms the news with a picture including Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, and other stars such as David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ritu Arya, Justin H. Min, as well as showrunner Steve Blackman. The post featured a picture of the cast members, indicating that they will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/3Kik32ka3J — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2023

Sheehan, who plays Klaus Hargreeves also took to his social media to update fans on the latest season, posting an Instagram photo with the caption: "Our last final and leg - the beginning of the End."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Sheehan (@rozzymikes)

According to What's on Netflix, the filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will conclude on May 19 of this year. Additionally, according to one source, the show's budget is estimated to be between $7,000,000 to $10,000,000 per episode once again.

Based on wrap-up information, it's likely that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will be released in 2024.

The Umbrella Academy, a superhero-comedy-drama series, is an original Netflix production created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. It is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The series premiered in February 2019, with its most recent season released in June 2022. The show has gained widespread acclaim and is widely considered to be one of Netflix's top superhero programs and one of the platform's best original series of all time.

In the third season finale of The Umbrella Academy, Five warns Viktor about Allison's actions at the Hotel Oblivion. Meanwhile, Reginald summons the Guardians to attack the others as they search for a seven-fold symbol. Although the group defeats the Guardians, Five's arm is severed in the process. In the afterlife, Luther convinces Klaus to return to the living, where he exposes Reginald's deceitful ways. Allison confesses to Viktor that she made a deal with Reginald but had no knowledge of their brothers' deaths. While exploring the lobby, Five discovers a seven-star symbol on the floor. Reginald then forces everyone, except Allison, to step on the stars, triggering the reset button. As the process begins to kill them, Allison kills Reginald and presses the reset button. In the new universe, Allison reunites with Claire and Ray, Luther is no longer an ape-man, and Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored. Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. The group then goes their separate ways while a new version of Reginald and his resurrected wife Abigail observe the city, which is now under their control. Finally, Ben takes a subway ride in Seoul, heading towards an unknown destination. Steve Blackman hinted earlier that Victor and Diego’s story will be highlighted in the upcoming season.

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are."

He added, "So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has yet to answer many remaining questions for fans, with the possibility of a new timeline in the story. At the end of Season 3, the Umbrella Academy members find themselves in a new universe devoid of their powers, and the siblings go their separate ways. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray, while Luther is no longer half-ape. Five and Diego's lost limbs are also restored, and Sloane is missing. The once-dilapidated Hotel Obsidian is now gone, and Reginald, now restored, watches over the city alongside his resurrected wife Abigail. In a mid-credits scene, Ben takes a Seoul subway ride reminiscent of the one on which he was born, leaving the audience with even more questions.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 hasn’t selected any release date. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix series.

Also Read: Succession Season 4 trailer teases a fierce battle over ownership of Waystar RoyCo.