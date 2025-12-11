Paramount vs. Netflix: A Battle for Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount has made a bold move with a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros Discovery, aiming to outstrip Netflix's $72 billion agreement with a higher offer of $77.9 billion. This sets the stage for a fierce contest over the company behind HBO and CNN.

The controversial deal has drawn political attention, with President Trump expressing concerns over market share and indicating plans to review the Netflix-Warner agreement personally. Paramount's offer, promising more cash and potential regulatory approval, targets Warner's shareholders directly.

While Netflix remains confident in its proposal, citing discussions with Trump, Paramount's collaborative ties with individuals close to the president could tip the scales. As competition mounts, the future of Warner's entertainment landscape hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)