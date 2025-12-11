Left Menu

Trump Critiques Federal Reserve's Modest Interest Rate Cut

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate reduction was minimal and should have been more significant. This statement came after the Fed lowered the benchmark rate by 0.25% to a range of 3.50%-3.75%.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut, calling it too modest and suggesting a larger reduction was needed.

Speaking from the White House, Trump responded to the Fed's decision to trim the benchmark policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to the 3.50%-3.75% range.

The President argued that a more substantial cut would have provided a greater boost to the economy.

