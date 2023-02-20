The Sound of Magic Season 2: All questions fans want to be answered

The South Korean drama, The Sound of Magic, took the world by storm with its unique storyline and captivated viewers worldwide after its release on Netflix on May 6, 2022. The show's success is evident in the enthusiasm of fans who eagerly gulped the entire first season and are now eagerly anticipating The Sound of Magic Season 2.

The series, written by Kim Min Jeong and directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, tells the story of a mysterious magician, Lee Eul, who changes the life of a poor high school student, Yoon Ah-Yi, played by Joo Ye-rim. The first season's plot was wrapped up satisfactorily, leaving fans craving for more of The Sound of Magic Season 2, but with little certainty of its renewal.

The webtoon on which the series is based only had seven chapters, and practically all the source material was covered in the first season. This has sparked debate about the necessity of The Sound of Magic Season 2. However, the possibility of extending the story beyond season one is still open.

The potential for exploring exciting new storylines in The Sound of Magic Season 2 is high. Viewers want to know what happened to the magician, Ri Eul, after he disappeared at the end of season one. Will his name ever be cleared of the murder charge in The Sound of Magic Season 2? Will Ah-Yi's mother, who abandoned her, finally returns, causing a disruptive impact on her life in The Sound of Magic Season 2? And what about Ah-Yi's potential budding romance with Na Il in The Sound of Magic Season 2?

In conclusion, The Sound of Magic is a phenomenal show that has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique storyline, musical elements, and exceptional cast. While there is no guarantee of The Sound of Magic Season 2, fans are eagerly hoping for its renewal

As of now, there is no release date for The Sound of Magic Season 2. We will keep you updated on any news on the K-drama. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on K-Dramas on Netflix.

Also Read: All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Latest Updates and everything we know so far