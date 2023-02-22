Left Menu

Ava DuVernay's 'Caste' adds Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-02-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 11:05 IST
Ava DuVernay's 'Caste' adds Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti
Actors Finn Wittrock and Victoria Pedretti have joined the cast of filmmaker Ava DuVernay's next feature film ''Caste''.

Based on author Isabel Wilkerson's non-fiction book ''Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents'', the movie will feature Aunjanue Ellis in the lead role along with Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, Jon Bernthal, Audra McDonald and Connie Nielsen.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Wittrock and Pedretti joined the cast along with Blair Underwood, Isha Blaaker, Leonardo Nam, Donna Mills and Emily Yancy.

The independent film, financed by J4A, has been shot in Savannah, US, and Germany capital Berlin with principal photography currently continuing in Delhi, India.

DuVernay, known for movies such as ''Selma'', ''A Wrinkle in Time'' and Netflix series ''When They See Us'', has also adapted the script from Wilkerson's book, which was published in 2020.

Described in The New York Times as ''an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far'', the book — and subsequently DuVernay's film — examines the system of hierarchy that has shaped America.

DuVernay produces the project alongside frequent collaborator Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

