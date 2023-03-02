Extraction 2: Next Chapter in Tyler Rake's thrilling story is gearing up for release

On June 16, 2023, Netflix will release the highly anticipated action thriller, Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. The movie is a sequel to the 2020 hit, Extraction, and is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

Extraction 2 features Chris Hemsworth (Tyler Rake), Golshifteh Farahani (Nik Khan), and Adam Bessa (Yaz Kahn) reprising their roles, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili joining the cast. After being presumed dead in the first film, black ops mercenary Tyler Rake returns for another high-stakes mission.

Extraction 2 continues the story of the 2020 film, featuring the comeback of Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary presumed dead in the first installment. The new movie sees him embarking on another perilous mission. Although the ending of the previous film left Tyler Rake's fate uncertain, a teaser released in September 2021 revealed that #RakeLives, confirmed his survival.

At the TUDUM event held by Netflix in September 2022, a behind-the-scenes featurette of Extraction 2 was showcased. While it did not include a significant amount of actual movie footage, it provided glimpses of some of the massive action scenes that will be included in the sequel.

"In the clip, Hemsworth explains, 'There's a moment when you say to yourself it can't be done, but instead of backing down, you push yourself forward into the unknown'," with Hargrave promising "at least twice the action".

Netflix released a teaser as part of its TUDUM event in September 2021, although a full trailer for Extraction 2 is yet to be unveiled. The teaser included footage from the first film's bloody climax and showed Tyler Rake emerging from the river after his fall. The first official synopsis for Extraction 2 has also been released, which hints at another perilous mission for Tyler Rake.

The synopsis reads, "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back [and] tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Given that the only unresolved question from the first movie was Tyler's fate, we anticipate that the sequel will be largely disconnected from its predecessor.

According to Joe Russo, Extraction 2 is not just a continuation of the first film but rather "its own movie" with a distinct identity.

He said, "It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one. And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time."

