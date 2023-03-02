The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 16, 'Striking Gold' promises an exciting discovery

The Curse of Oak Island, a popular reality show on the History Channel, is airing its tenth season. The show has garnered a loyal viewership of nearly three million viewers each week. The upcoming episode, The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 16, is set to release on March 7, 2023.

In Season 9, the Lagina brothers and their team embarked on a mission to discover who buried treasure on Oak Island, as they believe that there is buried treasure there. In the course of their research, they came across "The Top Ten Portuguese Connections." They suspected that Prince Henry Sinclair, The Knights Baronet, and The Portuguese Order of Christ could be linked to the buried treasure.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 10, after a decade of searching, Rick, Marty, and the team return to Oak Island and immediately uncover evidence of a mysterious tunnel in the Money Pit. For the first time, the Fellowship gets a clear look at an underground structure, bringing them closer than ever to solving the 227-year-old mystery. While on a research mission in England, Marty, Alex, and Charles uncover more evidence connecting the Knights Templar to the Oak Island mystery. With more evidence that the garden shaft, where high levels of gold have been detected in the water, is connected to a possible series of tunnels in the Money Pit, the team begins the arduous work necessary to get a team member underground.

Throughout the latest season, we witness the team traveling to various geographical locations on the island and seeking help from locals to decode famous fragments of history. Myths are also explored, and the history of the place is a source of pride for everyone involved.

The 14th episode of The Curse of Oak Island marks a breakthrough for the treasure hunters. The team receives exciting news when new scientific evidence helps them narrow down the location of the gold signature in the Money Pit. This is a significant achievement resulting from all the scientific evidence they have collected throughout their treasure-hunting journey. Fans of the show will also witness Rick's lifelong dream come true as he finally gets to explore the secrets buried deep under Oak Island. This is an episode not to be missed by fans who have been following the Lagina brothers and their team's adventures.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 15, the Fellowship is certain that they are closer than ever to an offset chamber when the probe drilling operation in the garden shaft finally gets underway. Fans can expect more thrilling moments as the team gets one step closer to solving the 227-year-old mystery.

The upcoming episode, The Curse of Oak Island S10 Ep 16 is titled "Striking Gold." Fans can expect more excitement as The Fellowship is certain that they're closer than ever to an offset chamber when the probe drilling operation in the garden shaft finally gets underway.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 16 will premiere on the History Channel on March 7, 2023. Additionally, viewers can download the popular show from various online platforms, including Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV. The reality series airs every Tuesday at 9/8c, providing audiences with a weekly dose of excitement as the team gets closer to uncovering the mysteries of Oak Island. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the History Channel.

