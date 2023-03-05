Soha Ali Khan shares picture of three generations, find out special thing about it

Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to post pictures featuring three generations of her family. Soha posted a picture with her mother veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In another frame, the duo was joined by the little daughter of Soha, Inaya. The picture shows Inaya is being adored by her mother and grandmother.

Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Inaya. (Image Source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sunday afternoon calls for family time and spending quality time together. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to post pictures featuring three generations of her family. Soha posted a picture with her mother veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In another frame, the duo was joined by the little daughter of Soha, Inaya. The picture shows Inaya is being adored by her mother and grandmother.

Before posting the picture on Instagram feed, Soha shared the frame with a lovely caption on her story. The caption read, "Three different generations, three different hair colours!" Fans loved the post of Soha. "The three generations of Pataudi family very nice dadi aunty", wrote one. Another one wrote, "Absolutely priceless moments."

After a long time, Sharmila returned to the screen with 'Gulmohar'. The film is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. On the acting front, Soha treated fans with the announcement of her new movie last year.Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post which she captioned, "Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition...."

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. Soha will star opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

